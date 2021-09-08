Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of KPR Centers has paid $284 million, or about $36883/sf, for the Amberly Place shopping center in Cary, NC The New York company bought the property, with more than 77,000 square feet at 425 Emissary Drive,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra has agreed to pay $192 million, or about $3,209/sf, for 59,839 square feet of retail condominium space at 530 Fifth Ave in Manhattan A venture of Brookfield Property...
Commercial Observer Reuben Brothers has agreed to buy three retail condominiums with a combined 40,000 square feet at 677, 759 and 828 Madison Ave in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the space from Vornado Realty Trust The deal is...
The Houston multifamily specialist has bought the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla, for $755 million and financed its purchase with a Freddie Mac loan that has a seven-year term Covenant Capital Group was the seller...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AEW Capital Management has paid more than $100 million, or more than $14025/sf, for a 713,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lakeland, Fla, about 35 miles east of Tampa, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Radco Cos has bought the 174-room DoubleTree Hotel in Roswell, Ga, about 22 miles north of Atlanta, for $137 million, or about $78,739/room The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the seven-story property, at...
Triangle Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate affiliate has paid $431 million, or about $16577/sf, for a 260,000-square-foot industrial building in the Regional Commerce Center in Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property,...
South Florida Business Journal Abacus Capital Partners has paid $1254 million, or about $333,511/unit, for the St Tropaz Apartments, a 376-unit complex in Plantation, Fla The New York company bought the property, which sits on 322 acres at 8000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT has paid $1051 million for two fully leased office properties with a combined 385,425 square feet in Colorado and Tennessee The Singapore company acquired 105 Edgeview Drive, with...