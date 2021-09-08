Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of KPR Centers has paid $284 million, or about $36883/sf, for the Amberly Place shopping center in Cary, NC The New York company bought the property, with more than 77,000 square feet at 425 Emissary Drive,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
Stonehill has provided $104 million of construction financing for the development of the 254-room Margaritaville Resort hotel project in Fort Myers Beach, Fla The loan has a 42-month term, but comes with a pair of extension options TPI Hospitality,...
Thayer Manca Residential LLC has paid $385 million, or about $303,149/unit, for the 127-unit Woodbury Apartments in Olympia, Wash The seller was not disclosed The gated property, at 3425 Polo Club Lane SE, was built in 2009 and has one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra has agreed to pay $192 million, or about $3,209/sf, for 59,839 square feet of retail condominium space at 530 Fifth Ave in Manhattan A venture of Brookfield Property...
Commercial Observer Reuben Brothers has agreed to buy three retail condominiums with a combined 40,000 square feet at 677, 759 and 828 Madison Ave in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the space from Vornado Realty Trust The deal is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AEW Capital Management has paid more than $100 million, or more than $14025/sf, for a 713,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lakeland, Fla, about 35 miles east of Tampa, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Radco Cos has bought the 174-room DoubleTree Hotel in Roswell, Ga, about 22 miles north of Atlanta, for $137 million, or about $78,739/room The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the seven-story property, at...
Triangle Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate affiliate has paid $431 million, or about $16577/sf, for a 260,000-square-foot industrial building in the Regional Commerce Center in Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property,...