Virtu Investments has paid $109 million, or about $807,407/unit, for BLU Bellevue, a 135-unit apartment property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The Larkspur, Calif, investor acquired the property from its developer, Continental Properties of Bellevue,...
AZ Big Media CA Ventures has paid $33 million, or $35946/sf, for Copper Point, a 91,805-square-foot medical-office building in Gilbert, Ariz The Chicago investment management company purchased the property from West Coast Capital Partners of Los...
The Real Deal A venture of DivcoWest and GPI Cos has paid $92 million, or $460/sf, for Lankershim Plaza, a 200,000-square-foot office building in North Hollywood, Calif DivcoWest, of San Francisco, and GPI, of Los Angeles, purchased the property...
Dallas Morning News GLP Capital Partners has purchased the 730,000-square-foot Speedway Distribution Center in North Fort Worth, Texas The Singapore company bought the industrial building, at 16101 Three Wide Drive, from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Moody National Co has purchased Mosaic on Broadway, a 120-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 1915 Broadway St, from an affiliate of local attorney George...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has purchased a stake in the Broadleaf Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, in a deal that values the 244-unit property at $875 million, or $358,606/unit The Boston investment manager bought the stake from Heitman LLC...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of KPR Centers has paid $284 million, or about $36883/sf, for the Amberly Place shopping center in Cary, NC The New York company bought the property, with more than 77,000 square feet at 425 Emissary Drive,...
Thayer Manca Residential LLC has paid $385 million, or about $303,149/unit, for the 127-unit Woodbury Apartments in Olympia, Wash The seller was not disclosed The gated property, at 3425 Polo Club Lane SE, was built in 2009 and has one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra has agreed to pay $192 million, or about $3,209/sf, for 59,839 square feet of retail condominium space at 530 Fifth Ave in Manhattan A venture of Brookfield Property...