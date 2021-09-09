Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Foulger-Pratt has raised $72 million for the development of a proposed 197-unit apartment property at 60 Eye St SW in Washington, DC The Potomac, Md, developer raised $288 million of equity, with $158...
Robert Jue and Jerome Nichols, who worked together for six years at CBRE Global Investors, have formed a company that is providing equity to developers of multifamily projects across the country They're taking aim at properties that don't rely on...
Crowdfunding in commercial real estate, a relatively new phenomenon facilitated by a 2012 law, has grown to account for a quarter of the syndicated equity market in the country That's according to Real Estate Crowdfunding Unleashed, a book by Adam...
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has raised $9 billion of equity commitments for its latest flagship real estate fund, putting it well on its way to exceeding the $15 billion raised for its predecessor The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Hines has raised $750 million for its Hines US Property Partners fund, an open-end vehicle that will pursue core properties in the multifamily, industrial, office, mixed-use and certain niche sectors, including life sciences and self storage The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carlyle Group so far has raised nearly $7 billion of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund and expects to reach its $8 billion hard cap by this fall The vehicle, Carlyle Realty...
RockFarmer Properties is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for its fifth real estate investment fund The vehicle, RockFarmer Opportunity Fund V, pursues apartment properties in the Southeastern United States and Texas, as well as...