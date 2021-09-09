Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News GLP Capital Partners has purchased the 730,000-square-foot Speedway Distribution Center in North Fort Worth, Texas The Singapore company bought the industrial building, at 16101 Three Wide Drive, from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Moody National Co has purchased Mosaic on Broadway, a 120-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 1915 Broadway St, from an affiliate of local attorney George...
Baltimore Business Journal Scannell Properties is planning to build a 436,000-square-foot distribution center at 9115 Pulaski Highway in the Baltimore suburb of Middle River, Md The Indianapolis developer will construct the three-building complex on...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
Louisville Business First Brennan Investment Group has filed plans to build a 243,600-square-foot industrial building at Jefferson Riverport International Business Park in Louisville, Ky The Chicago company will construct the property on 16 acres at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential plans to redevelop a pair of office buildings in suburban Atlanta into a 382-unit multifamily project The buildings, at 20 and 22 Technology Parkway, were built in the 1980s and sit on a 107-acre site in...
Triad Business Journal Williams Development Group has a pair of industrial properties totaling 682,550 square feet under development in Greensboro, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer earlier this year started work on a 280,550-sf property and...
Louisville Business First Mountain Shore Properties has broken ground on a 122-room hotel in Louisville, Ky The Fayetteville, WVa, developer is building the property at 730 East Market St, just over a mile from downtown Louisville The six-story...