Crain’s Chicago Business ShopperTrak has agreed to lease 28,217 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The retail analytics company previously had been in 52,000 sf at the nearby Willis Tower, where it had been...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Dallas Morning News Total Office Solutions has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy Stadium Logistics Center, a 329,358-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas office moving and furnishings company leased...
The Real Deal DailyPay has agreed to sublease 137,000 square feet of office space at the 38 million-sf 55 Water St in Manhattan The financial tech company is subleasing the space from S&P Global for 12 years It is moving early next year from 55...
Cambro Manufacturing has agreed to lease 433,865 square feet at Huntington Gateway Business Park, a 102 million-sf industrial property that is currently under construction in Huntington Beach, Calif The manufacturer of food-storage devices will take...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are classified as being more than 30-days late declined by 7 percent last month, to $3073 billion, according to Trepp LLC That was the largest single-month decrease in...
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office leases have been signed in the Chicago suburbs of Deerfield, Ill, and Schaumburg, Ill, in separate deals Amcor has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet at Three Parkway North, a 255,400-sf office building in...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cisco Systems has agreed to lease about 135,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The IT firm, which had been in talks to lease space at the property in 2019, previously occupied...