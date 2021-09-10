Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture led by Milrose Capital has paid $277 million, or $197,857/unit, for the 140-unit Heritage at Settlers Landing in Hampton, Va Levco Management, a Richmond, Va, investment manager, sold the property, which it had bought two years ago for...
Fairfield Residential has paid $62 million, or $476,923/unit, for The Madison at Town Center, a 130-unit apartment property in Valencia, Calif, about 36 miles north of Los Angeles The San Diego company purchased the four-story property from Gemdale...
Commercial Observer A venture of LaSalle Investment Management and KPG Funds has agreed to pay $85 million, or $71429/sf, for two retail condominiums with a combined 119,000 square feet in Manhattan It is acquiring the space, at 155 Spring St and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of HighBrook Investors has paid $33 million, or about $11272/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses totaling 292,755 square feet in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood The company, with offices in New...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Chetrit Group has sold the Fairwind Hotel, a 102-room property in Miami Beach, Fla, for $42 million, or about $411,765/room The New York company sold the hotel, at 1000, 1020 and 1030 Collins Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Healthcare Trust of America has paid $50 million, or about $47110/sf, for the 106,135-square-foot medical-office building at 1905 Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton, Fla The Scottsdale, Ariz, healthcare REIT bought the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Tate Management has sold the 17,304-square-foot CVS Pharmacy building at 10660 SW 40th St/Bird Road in Miami for $16 million, or about $92464/sf The North Miami company sold the retail property to HH US...
Crain’s Chicago Business Farbman Group has paid $17 million, or $11201/sf, for the 151,768-square-foot office building at 100 North LaSalle St in Chicago The Southfield, Mich, company purchased the property from BentallGreenOak, which had...
A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has agreed to pay $2035 million, or $34287/sf, for Granite Tower, a 593,527-square-foot office building in downtown Denver CP, formerly Crocker Partners of Boca Raton, Fla, and Related, of New York,...