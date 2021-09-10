Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of LaSalle Investment Management and KPG Funds has agreed to pay $85 million, or $71429/sf, for two retail condominiums with a combined 119,000 square feet in Manhattan It is acquiring the space, at 155 Spring St and...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co has plans to build a 182,693-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The company, based in City of Industry, Calif, is developing the property at 2900 Mayfield Road in a...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
Houston Business Journal Fidelis has started work on The Market at Willis Shopping Center in Willis, Texas The Houston real estate company has broken ground on the project, at the southeast corner of Interstate 45 and FM 1097, about 51 miles north...
Baltimore Business Journal Scannell Properties is planning to build a 436,000-square-foot distribution center at 9115 Pulaski Highway in the Baltimore suburb of Middle River, Md The Indianapolis developer will construct the three-building complex on...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...