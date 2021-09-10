Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank of America has provided $36 million of financing to help fund Gaia Real Estate’s acquisition of a portfolio of three apartment properties with 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan JLL arranged the floating-rate loan As...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
MetLife has provided $250 million of financing for the purchase of Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in Seattle A venture led by Boston Properties Inc bought the building earlier this summer for $465 million...
A venture of Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has lined up $359 million of construction financing for the 150-unit Shelbourne at Chesterfield seniors-housing project in Chesterfield, Mo Greystone arranged the financing, which has a five-year...
Dallas Morning News Menlo Equities has bought the four-building Royal Ridge office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas Accesso Partners sold the property, with more than 500,000 square feet on John Carpenter Highway in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co has plans to build a 182,693-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The company, based in City of Industry, Calif, is developing the property at 2900 Mayfield Road in a...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has bought Alta Strand, a 400-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Design District The Chicago investor purchased the five-story property, at 1931 Market Center Blvd, from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta The...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...