Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
Dallas Morning News Menlo Equities has bought the four-building Royal Ridge office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas Accesso Partners sold the property, with more than 500,000 square feet on John Carpenter Highway in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has bought Alta Strand, a 400-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Design District The Chicago investor purchased the five-story property, at 1931 Market Center Blvd, from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta The...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
Dallas Morning News GLP Capital Partners has purchased the 730,000-square-foot Speedway Distribution Center in North Fort Worth, Texas The Singapore company bought the industrial building, at 16101 Three Wide Drive, from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Moody National Co has purchased Mosaic on Broadway, a 120-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 1915 Broadway St, from an affiliate of local attorney George...