A venture of AWH Partners and The Roxborough Group has paid $875 million, or $462,963/room, for the Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 189-room property, which the Bethesda, Md, REIT had assumed through...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has paid $13 million, or about $151,163/unit, for an 86-unit apartment portfolio in Hialeah, Fla PISMO of Hialeah sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Properties in the...
South Florida Business Journal Barberry Rose Management has bought the 95,499-square-foot Quantum Village shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $17278/sf A company managed by Fiorenzo Bresolin of West Palm Beach, Fla, was...
WP Carey has paid $114 million, or $76/sf, for the 15 million-square-foot ConAgra Distribution Center in Frankfort, Ind The New York investment management company purchased the industrial property from Founders Properties LLC of Minneapolis, which...
Blackstone Group has provided a $1188 million loan to facilitate the purchase of the 326-room W hotel in Washington, DC A venture of Pacific Investment Management Co and Schulte Hospitality Group bought the property for $147 million...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $745 million, or $24833/sf, for Lafayette Corporate Campus, a 300,000-square-foot office property in Lafayette, Colo Sterling Bay and Harrison...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has paid $815 million, or about $241,124/unit, for 8 Metro Station, a 338-unit complex in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property, at 5025 Wembley Central Lane, from an...
MHA Group has paid $326 million, or $446,575/unit, for Fashion Terrace, a 73-unit apartment property in San Diego The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Acacia Capital, which was represented in the deal by CBRE...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is offering for sale Spectrum Center, a two-building office complex with more than 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Plano, Texas, company has hired JLL to market the property,...