A venture of AWH Partners and The Roxborough Group has paid $875 million, or $462,963/room, for the Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 189-room property, which the Bethesda, Md, REIT had assumed through...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has paid $13 million, or about $151,163/unit, for an 86-unit apartment portfolio in Hialeah, Fla PISMO of Hialeah sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Properties in the...
South Florida Business Journal Barberry Rose Management has bought the 95,499-square-foot Quantum Village shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $17278/sf A company managed by Fiorenzo Bresolin of West Palm Beach, Fla, was...
WP Carey has paid $114 million, or $76/sf, for the 15 million-square-foot ConAgra Distribution Center in Frankfort, Ind The New York investment management company purchased the industrial property from Founders Properties LLC of Minneapolis, which...
Blackstone Group has provided a $1188 million loan to facilitate the purchase of the 326-room W hotel in Washington, DC A venture of Pacific Investment Management Co and Schulte Hospitality Group bought the property for $147 million...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $745 million, or $24833/sf, for Lafayette Corporate Campus, a 300,000-square-foot office property in Lafayette, Colo Sterling Bay and Harrison...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has paid $815 million, or about $241,124/unit, for 8 Metro Station, a 338-unit complex in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property, at 5025 Wembley Central Lane, from an...
Austin Business Journal Redwood Capital Group has bought the Wilder, a 381-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Chicago company bought the recently built property, at 8350 Bluff Springs Road, from a venture of Hudgins Cos and Maverick...
REBusiness Online Becovic Management has acquired Notch at Nora, a 186-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local company purchased the property from its developer, TWG Development, which was represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield...