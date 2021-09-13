Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Becovic Management has acquired Notch at Nora, a 186-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local company purchased the property from its developer, TWG Development, which was represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide rose in August by $25/unit, or 17 percent from the previous month, to $1,539/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That brings to an end a three-month stretch in which month-over-month rents increased at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Farbman Group has paid $17 million, or $11201/sf, for the 151,768-square-foot office building at 100 North LaSalle St in Chicago The Southfield, Mich, company purchased the property from BentallGreenOak, which had...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Focus and Atlantic Residential is offering for sale Scio at Medical District, a 410-unit apartment property in Chicago Focus, of Chicago, and Atlantic Residential, of Atlanta, have hired CBRE to market the...
Crain’s Chicago Business ShopperTrak has agreed to lease 28,217 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The retail analytics company previously had been in 52,000 sf at the nearby Willis Tower, where it had been...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Louisville Business First Brennan Investment Group has filed plans to build a 243,600-square-foot industrial building at Jefferson Riverport International Business Park in Louisville, Ky The Chicago company will construct the property on 16 acres at...