Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $597 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Hamilton Zanze’s acquisition of the 377-unit Blu at Northline Apartments in Charlotte, NC The loan has a 10-year...
Blackstone Group has provided a $1188 million loan to facilitate the purchase of the 326-room W hotel in Washington, DC A venture of Pacific Investment Management Co and Schulte Hospitality Group bought the property for $147 million...
Bank of America has provided $36 million of financing to help fund Gaia Real Estate’s acquisition of a portfolio of three apartment properties with 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan JLL arranged the floating-rate loan As...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
MetLife has provided $250 million of financing for the purchase of Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in Seattle A venture led by Boston Properties Inc bought the building earlier this summer for $465 million...
A venture of Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has lined up $359 million of construction financing for the 150-unit Shelbourne at Chesterfield seniors-housing project in Chesterfield, Mo Greystone arranged the financing, which has a five-year...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
Stonehill has provided $104 million of construction financing for the development of the 254-room Margaritaville Resort hotel project in Fort Myers Beach, Fla The loan has a 42-month term, but comes with a pair of extension options TPI Hospitality,...