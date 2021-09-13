Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of AWH Partners and The Roxborough Group has paid $875 million, or $462,963/room, for the Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 189-room property, which the Bethesda, Md, REIT had assumed through...
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal KAR Properties is planning to build a 36-story office building in downtown Miami The city’s Urban Development Review Boad will consider the proposal tomorrow The project has been proposed for a 158-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Barberry Rose Management has bought the 95,499-square-foot Quantum Village shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $17278/sf A company managed by Fiorenzo Bresolin of West Palm Beach, Fla, was...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JPX Works has proposed building a 326-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Midtown area The local developer wants to build the 31-story property at 1405 Spring Street It will include a nine-story parking deck with...
WP Carey has paid $114 million, or $76/sf, for the 15 million-square-foot ConAgra Distribution Center in Frankfort, Ind The New York investment management company purchased the industrial property from Founders Properties LLC of Minneapolis, which...
Blackstone Group has provided a $1188 million loan to facilitate the purchase of the 326-room W hotel in Washington, DC A venture of Pacific Investment Management Co and Schulte Hospitality Group bought the property for $147 million...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $745 million, or $24833/sf, for Lafayette Corporate Campus, a 300,000-square-foot office property in Lafayette, Colo Sterling Bay and Harrison...