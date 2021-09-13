Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Redwood Capital Group has bought the Wilder, a 381-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Chicago company bought the recently built property, at 8350 Bluff Springs Road, from a venture of Hudgins Cos and Maverick...
Dallas Morning News Menlo Equities has bought the four-building Royal Ridge office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas Accesso Partners sold the property, with more than 500,000 square feet on John Carpenter Highway in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co has plans to build a 182,693-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The company, based in City of Industry, Calif, is developing the property at 2900 Mayfield Road in a...
Dallas Morning News Fortis Property Group has lined up $18808 million of financing against the JPMorgan Chase Tower, a 13 million-square-foot office tower in Dallas The New York company obtained the loan from Starwood Property Trust It’s being...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has bought Alta Strand, a 400-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Design District The Chicago investor purchased the five-story property, at 1931 Market Center Blvd, from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta The...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has unveiled plans to build a 625,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The three-building project, dubbed Georgetown Logistics Park, is...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Focus and Atlantic Residential is offering for sale Scio at Medical District, a 410-unit apartment property in Chicago Focus, of Chicago, and Atlantic Residential, of Atlanta, have hired CBRE to market the...
Dallas Morning News GLP Capital Partners has purchased the 730,000-square-foot Speedway Distribution Center in North Fort Worth, Texas The Singapore company bought the industrial building, at 16101 Three Wide Drive, from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The...