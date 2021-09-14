Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...
Bisnow Lincoln Westmoreland Housing plans on constructing a 101-unit affordable-housing building in Washington, DC The property, at 2911 Rhode Island Ave NE, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units Lincoln Westmoreland, a Washington nonprofit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Inc have formed a venture to develop apartment properties in major US markets The companies have committed to invest $750 million of equity over the next three years...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 301-unit Grand Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliated Development has lined up $5252 million of construction financing for the project, which is being built on 242 acres at 325 North...
Orlando Business Journal Exeter Property Group is seeking approval from the Apopka, Fla, Planning Commission to build a large industrial project The local government agency is hearing the proposal today Plans call for four buildings totaling 12...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $472 million, or $196,667/unit, for Avana West Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn, about 16 miles south of Minneapolis The Charleston, SC, company...
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal KAR Properties is planning to build a 36-story office building in downtown Miami The city’s Urban Development Review Boad will consider the proposal tomorrow The project has been proposed for a 158-acre site at...