Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $190 million of financing against the Carillon Point mixed-use complex in Kirkland, Wash The 15-year loan was arranged by Gantry of San Francisco on behalf of Carillon Properties, which had developed the...
Knighthead Funding has provided $595 million of financing for the construction of a 200-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas The property sits on a 18-acre site at 1808 Aldrich St in the Mueller planned development, three miles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $597 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Hamilton Zanze’s acquisition of the 377-unit Blu at Northline Apartments in Charlotte, NC The loan has a 10-year...
Blue Vista Capital Management has provided $51 million of financing against a portfolio of three office properties with 670,890 square feet in Huntsville, Ala The fixed-rate, seven-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Triangle Capital Group...
Blackstone Group has provided a $1188 million loan to facilitate the purchase of the 326-room W hotel in Washington, DC A venture of Pacific Investment Management Co and Schulte Hospitality Group bought the property for $147 million...
Bank of America has provided $36 million of financing to help fund Gaia Real Estate’s acquisition of a portfolio of three apartment properties with 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan JLL arranged the floating-rate loan As...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
MetLife has provided $250 million of financing for the purchase of Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in Seattle A venture led by Boston Properties Inc bought the building earlier this summer for $465 million...
A venture of Shelbourne Healthcare and Cedarhurst has lined up $359 million of construction financing for the 150-unit Shelbourne at Chesterfield seniors-housing project in Chesterfield, Mo Greystone arranged the financing, which has a five-year...