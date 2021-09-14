Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...
Bisnow Lincoln Westmoreland Housing plans on constructing a 101-unit affordable-housing building in Washington, DC The property, at 2911 Rhode Island Ave NE, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units Lincoln Westmoreland, a Washington nonprofit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Inc have formed a venture to develop apartment properties in major US markets The companies have committed to invest $750 million of equity over the next three years...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 301-unit Grand Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliated Development has lined up $5252 million of construction financing for the project, which is being built on 242 acres at 325 North...
South Florida Business Journal Lucky’s Management has proposed building a dual-branded hotel near the Fort Lauderdale/ Hollywood International Airport The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hotel developer this spring paid $333 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal Taurus Investment Holdings and Congress Group have submitted plans to build a 21-story office building in Miami’s Health District The Boston developers bought the 651,766-square-foot project’s 214-acre...
South Florida Business Journal KAR Properties is planning to build a 36-story office building in downtown Miami The city’s Urban Development Review Boad will consider the proposal tomorrow The project has been proposed for a 158-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has paid $13 million, or about $151,163/unit, for an 86-unit apartment portfolio in Hialeah, Fla PISMO of Hialeah sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Properties in the...