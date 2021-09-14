Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Livingston Properties has paid $2655 million, or nearly $200/sf, for a pair of retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Hoover, Ala, and Huntsville, Ala The Warner Robbins, Ga, developer bought the properties from GBT Realty, which was...
Trion Properties has paid $35 million, or $121,528/unit, for the 288-unit Crescent Commons apartment property in Fayetteville, NC The West Hollywood, Calif, apartment investor bought the property, which was built in phases in 2002 and 2006, from...
Real Estate NJ Coltown Properties has sold a portfolio of 134 apartment units in Jersey City, NJ, for $215 million, or $160,448/unit West of Hudson Properties acquired the portfolio, which is comprised of buildings at 150 and 154 Belmont Ave,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $472 million, or $196,667/unit, for Avana West Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn, about 16 miles south of Minneapolis The Charleston, SC, company...
REBusiness Online Apartment Ventures NNC has paid $216 million, or $240,000/unit, for Fifty101, a 90-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Cypress, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Bascom Group, which was represented in the deal...
A venture of AWH Partners and The Roxborough Group has paid $875 million, or $462,963/room, for the Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 189-room property, which the Bethesda, Md, REIT had assumed through...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has paid $13 million, or about $151,163/unit, for an 86-unit apartment portfolio in Hialeah, Fla PISMO of Hialeah sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Properties in the...
South Florida Business Journal Barberry Rose Management has bought the 95,499-square-foot Quantum Village shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $17278/sf A company managed by Fiorenzo Bresolin of West Palm Beach, Fla, was...