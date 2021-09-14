Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Coltown Properties has sold a portfolio of 134 apartment units in Jersey City, NJ, for $215 million, or $160,448/unit West of Hudson Properties acquired the portfolio, which is comprised of buildings at 150 and 154 Belmont Ave,...
Boston Globe The 1,054-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport opened last week A venture that includes Omni Hotels & Resorts, Davis Cos and Washington Capital Management developed the property at 450 Summer St It consists of two 22-story...
The Real Deal Timber Equities has filed plans to build a 60-unit apartment property at 5055 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood The New York developer will set aside 25 percent of the units at the 11-story building for below-market...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and L+M Development plans on building a 1,313-unit apartment complex in Manhattan The property, at 261 South St, will consist of two buildings connected at the base by a 14,500-square-foot community facility Its...
Commercial Observer A venture of LaSalle Investment Management and KPG Funds has agreed to pay $85 million, or $71429/sf, for two retail condominiums with a combined 119,000 square feet in Manhattan It is acquiring the space, at 155 Spring St and...
Boston Business Journal FoxRock Properties has filed plans to develop a 20-story mixed-use building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass Plans for the project, at 37R and 86 Parkingway, include 200 apartment units, 150,000 square feet of office...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $556 million of construction financing for the development of the 157-unit 8 Court Square apartment project in Queens, NY Werwaiss Properties is constructing the 20-story building, which will sit on...
Commercial Observer A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra has agreed to pay $192 million, or about $3,209/sf, for 59,839 square feet of retail condominium space at 530 Fifth Ave in Manhattan A venture of Brookfield Property...
Commercial Observer Reuben Brothers has agreed to buy three retail condominiums with a combined 40,000 square feet at 677, 759 and 828 Madison Ave in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the space from Vornado Realty Trust The deal is...