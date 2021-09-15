Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Claremont Development plans on building a 444-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 23-story building, at 619 Grove St, will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 18,500 sf of indoor and outdoor amenity...
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development Ltd is building the 303-unit Tacara at Crosswinds apartment complex in San Antonio The nine-building developing is being constructed at 11411 Crosswinds Way, along Interstate 35 and just south of...
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...
Bisnow Lincoln Westmoreland Housing plans on constructing a 101-unit affordable-housing building in Washington, DC The property, at 2911 Rhode Island Ave NE, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units Lincoln Westmoreland, a Washington nonprofit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Inc have formed a venture to develop apartment properties in major US markets The companies have committed to invest $750 million of equity over the next three years...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 301-unit Grand Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliated Development has lined up $5252 million of construction financing for the project, which is being built on 242 acres at 325 North...