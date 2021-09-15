Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Puget Sound Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on a 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 2311 93rd Ave, in Tumwater, Wash, about eight miles south of Olympia, Wash The property is...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development Ltd is building the 303-unit Tacara at Crosswinds apartment complex in San Antonio The nine-building developing is being constructed at 11411 Crosswinds Way, along Interstate 35 and just south of...
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...
Bisnow Lincoln Westmoreland Housing plans on constructing a 101-unit affordable-housing building in Washington, DC The property, at 2911 Rhode Island Ave NE, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units Lincoln Westmoreland, a Washington nonprofit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Inc have formed a venture to develop apartment properties in major US markets The companies have committed to invest $750 million of equity over the next three years...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 301-unit Grand Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliated Development has lined up $5252 million of construction financing for the project, which is being built on 242 acres at 325 North...