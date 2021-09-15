Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Claremont Development plans on building a 444-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 23-story building, at 619 Grove St, will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 18,500 sf of indoor and outdoor amenity...
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has acquired the Anson, a recently completed 301-unit apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 950 Brittany Park Drive, from its developer, Oxford Properties, also of Atlanta...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...
Investment manager Imperium Capital has quickly moved into the industrial outdoor-storage facility sector, a long-overlooked niche, and is aiming to make more than $250 million of investments in the sector in the coming year The New York company,...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Livingston Properties has paid $2655 million, or nearly $200/sf, for a pair of retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Hoover, Ala, and Huntsville, Ala The Warner Robbins, Ga, developer bought the properties from GBT Realty, which was...
Trion Properties has paid $35 million, or $121,528/unit, for the 288-unit Crescent Commons apartment property in Fayetteville, NC The West Hollywood, Calif, apartment investor bought the property, which was built in phases in 2002 and 2006, from...
Real Estate NJ Coltown Properties has sold a portfolio of 134 apartment units in Jersey City, NJ, for $215 million, or $160,448/unit West of Hudson Properties acquired the portfolio, which is comprised of buildings at 150 and 154 Belmont Ave,...