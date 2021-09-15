Log In or Subscribe to read more
SAM Residential Group has paid $46 million, or about $280,487/unit, for Riverside, a 164-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, company purchased the property from Knightvest Capital, which had purchased it just more than two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unico Properties LLC has paid $1432 million, or $60755/sf, for the 235,700-square-foot 110 Atrium office building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investor bought the property from a...
South Florida Business Journal DSL Enterprises has sold the 73,340-square-foot self-storage facility at 1301 NW 89th Court in Miami for $17 million, or about $23180/sf The Doral, Fla, company sold the property, near the Miami International Airport,...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has acquired the Anson, a recently completed 301-unit apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 950 Brittany Park Drive, from its developer, Oxford Properties, also of Atlanta...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...
Investment manager Imperium Capital has quickly moved into the industrial outdoor-storage facility sector, a long-overlooked niche, and is aiming to make more than $250 million of investments in the sector in the coming year The New York company,...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Livingston Properties has paid $2655 million, or nearly $200/sf, for a pair of retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Hoover, Ala, and Huntsville, Ala The Warner Robbins, Ga, developer bought the properties from GBT Realty, which was...