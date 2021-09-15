Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...
Investment manager Imperium Capital has quickly moved into the industrial outdoor-storage facility sector, a long-overlooked niche, and is aiming to make more than $250 million of investments in the sector in the coming year The New York company,...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Livingston Properties has paid $2655 million, or nearly $200/sf, for a pair of retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Hoover, Ala, and Huntsville, Ala The Warner Robbins, Ga, developer bought the properties from GBT Realty, which was...
Trion Properties has paid $35 million, or $121,528/unit, for the 288-unit Crescent Commons apartment property in Fayetteville, NC The West Hollywood, Calif, apartment investor bought the property, which was built in phases in 2002 and 2006, from...
Real Estate NJ Coltown Properties has sold a portfolio of 134 apartment units in Jersey City, NJ, for $215 million, or $160,448/unit West of Hudson Properties acquired the portfolio, which is comprised of buildings at 150 and 154 Belmont Ave,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $472 million, or $196,667/unit, for Avana West Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn, about 16 miles south of Minneapolis The Charleston, SC, company...
REBusiness Online Apartment Ventures NNC has paid $216 million, or $240,000/unit, for Fifty101, a 90-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Cypress, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Bascom Group, which was represented in the deal...