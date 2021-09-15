Log In or Subscribe to read more
SAM Residential Group has paid $46 million, or about $280,487/unit, for Riverside, a 164-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, company purchased the property from Knightvest Capital, which had purchased it just more than two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unico Properties LLC has paid $1432 million, or $60755/sf, for the 235,700-square-foot 110 Atrium office building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investor bought the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Healthpeak Properties Inc has paid $180 million, or $78743/sf, for the Cambridge Highlands Campus, a 228,592-square-foot life-sciences and office property in Cambridge, Mass The Denver REIT, formerly known...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has acquired the Anson, a recently completed 301-unit apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 950 Brittany Park Drive, from its developer, Oxford Properties, also of Atlanta...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development Ltd is building the 303-unit Tacara at Crosswinds apartment complex in San Antonio The nine-building developing is being constructed at 11411 Crosswinds Way, along Interstate 35 and just south of...
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...