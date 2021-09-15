Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
San Francisco Business Times Yelp Inc has agreed to lease 53,596 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office property in San Francisco The web site operator that publishes business reviews will occupy three of the 30 floors at 350 Mission...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $472 million, or $196,667/unit, for Avana West Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn, about 16 miles south of Minneapolis The Charleston, SC, company...
REJournals Ally Financial has agreed to lease 55,000 square feet of office space at Schaumburg Towers, an 882,000-sf office property in Schaumburg, Ill, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago Ally’s lease brings the property’s occupancy to...
REBusiness Online Becovic Management has acquired Notch at Nora, a 186-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local company purchased the property from its developer, TWG Development, which was represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide rose in August by $25/unit, or 17 percent from the previous month, to $1,539/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That brings to an end a three-month stretch in which month-over-month rents increased at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Farbman Group has paid $17 million, or $11201/sf, for the 151,768-square-foot office building at 100 North LaSalle St in Chicago The Southfield, Mich, company purchased the property from BentallGreenOak, which had...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...