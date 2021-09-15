Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has increased the amount each can annually invest through low-income housing tax credits to $850 million The two housing-finance agencies were allowed to move back into...
SAM Residential Group has paid $46 million, or about $280,487/unit, for Riverside, a 164-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, company purchased the property from Knightvest Capital, which had purchased it just more than two...
South Florida Business Journal DSL Enterprises has sold the 73,340-square-foot self-storage facility at 1301 NW 89th Court in Miami for $17 million, or about $23180/sf The Doral, Fla, company sold the property, near the Miami International Airport,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Healthpeak Properties Inc has paid $180 million, or $78743/sf, for the Cambridge Highlands Campus, a 228,592-square-foot life-sciences and office property in Cambridge, Mass The Denver REIT, formerly known...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $511 million of financing against the historic Benson Hotel in downtown Portland, Ore The loan is being used by the property’s long-time owner, Coast Hospitality of Seattle, to renovate the 108-year-old...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has acquired the Anson, a recently completed 301-unit apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 950 Brittany Park Drive, from its developer, Oxford Properties, also of Atlanta...
REBusiness Online Stafford Holdings has paid $221 million, or $24917/sf, for North Loop 101 Building D, an 88,696-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from Regent Properties of Los Angeles, which...