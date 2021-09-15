Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has increased the amount each can annually invest through low-income housing tax credits to $850 million The two housing-finance agencies were allowed to move back into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unico Properties LLC has paid $1432 million, or $60755/sf, for the 235,700-square-foot 110 Atrium office building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investor bought the property from a...
South Florida Business Journal DSL Enterprises has sold the 73,340-square-foot self-storage facility at 1301 NW 89th Court in Miami for $17 million, or about $23180/sf The Doral, Fla, company sold the property, near the Miami International Airport,...
Real Estate NJ Claremont Development plans on building a 444-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 23-story building, at 619 Grove St, will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 18,500 sf of indoor and outdoor amenity...
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $511 million of financing against the historic Benson Hotel in downtown Portland, Ore The loan is being used by the property’s long-time owner, Coast Hospitality of Seattle, to renovate the 108-year-old...
Puget Sound Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on a 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 2311 93rd Ave, in Tumwater, Wash, about eight miles south of Olympia, Wash The property is...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development Ltd is building the 303-unit Tacara at Crosswinds apartment complex in San Antonio The nine-building developing is being constructed at 11411 Crosswinds Way, along Interstate 35 and just south of...
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...