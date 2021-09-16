Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors has paid $581 million, or $224,324/room, for the 259-room Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, DC Westbrook Partners sold the property in a deal brokered...
The Real Deal The 203-room Civilian hotel is set to open next month in Manhattan A venture of hotelier Jason Pomeranc, Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality is developing the property, which will have a restaurant, guest lounge,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc is looking to develop a 64,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility on Long Island, NY The online retail giant plans to submit a proposal to the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals this week The industrial property,...
Commercial Observer The 287-room Ace Hotel recently opened its doors in Brooklyn, NY A venture led by GFI Development constructed the property, at 252 Schermerhorn St, which sits between Bond and Nevins streets in the borough’s downtown area...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago are being offered for sale in separate deals A venture of Zeller Realty Group of Chicago and Cindat Capital Management, a Chinese investor, is offering for sale the 13...
REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...
Real Estate NJ Claremont Development plans on building a 444-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 23-story building, at 619 Grove St, will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 18,500 sf of indoor and outdoor amenity...
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...