REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $472 million, or $196,667/unit, for Avana West Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn, about 16 miles south of Minneapolis The Charleston, SC, company...
REJournals Ally Financial has agreed to lease 55,000 square feet of office space at Schaumburg Towers, an 882,000-sf office property in Schaumburg, Ill, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago Ally’s lease brings the property’s occupancy to...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is offering for sale Spectrum Center, a two-building office complex with more than 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Plano, Texas, company has hired JLL to market the property,...
REBusiness Online Becovic Management has acquired Notch at Nora, a 186-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local company purchased the property from its developer, TWG Development, which was represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield...
Crain’s Chicago Business Farbman Group has paid $17 million, or $11201/sf, for the 151,768-square-foot office building at 100 North LaSalle St in Chicago The Southfield, Mich, company purchased the property from BentallGreenOak, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Focus and Atlantic Residential is offering for sale Scio at Medical District, a 410-unit apartment property in Chicago Focus, of Chicago, and Atlantic Residential, of Atlanta, have hired CBRE to market the...
Crain’s Chicago Business ShopperTrak has agreed to lease 28,217 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The retail analytics company previously had been in 52,000 sf at the nearby Willis Tower, where it had been...