Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gelt Inc has paid $1465 million, or $469,551/unit, for Oasis Anaheim, a 312-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 3530 East La Palma Ave, some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, from a venture...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has bought Fourteen555, a 249,564-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Washington, DC, company acquired the property, at 14555 North Dallas Parkway,...
Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $291,667/unit, for Mile High Place, a 60-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm bought the property, at 1586 Hooker St, from its developer, Highland...
Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $26 million, or $18320/sf, for the Bucks Town Medical Campus, a five-building medical-office property with 141,920 square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The non-traded REIT bought the property...
Multi-Housing News Red Hat Enterprises has paid $20 million, or $21,052/unit, for the 950-unit self-storage facility at 7600 SW Atlanta St in Tigard, Ore, about nine miles southwest of Portland, Ore The Southern California-based company purchased...
SAM Residential Group has paid $46 million, or about $280,487/unit, for Riverside, a 164-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, company purchased the property from Knightvest Capital, which had purchased it just more than two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unico Properties LLC has paid $1432 million, or $60755/sf, for the 235,700-square-foot 110 Atrium office building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investor bought the property from a...
South Florida Business Journal DSL Enterprises has sold the 73,340-square-foot self-storage facility at 1301 NW 89th Court in Miami for $17 million, or about $23180/sf The Doral, Fla, company sold the property, near the Miami International Airport,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Healthpeak Properties Inc has paid $180 million, or $78743/sf, for the Cambridge Highlands Campus, a 228,592-square-foot life-sciences and office property in Cambridge, Mass The Denver REIT, formerly known...