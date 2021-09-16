Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $52 million, or $59770/sf, for the 87,000-square-foot medical-office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, Va The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...
Hamilton Zanze has paid $465 million, or $203,947/unit, for the 228-unit Retreat at Arden Village apartment property in Columbia, Tenn, a Nashville, Tenn, suburb The San Francisco company bought the complex from Ram Partners of Atlanta in a deal...
A venture of PCCP LLC and Transwestern Development Co is planning to build a 173,400-square-foot industrial property at 950 Ice Cream Drive in North Aurora, Ill, about 40 miles west of Chicago The property will be built on a speculative basis and...
Gelt Inc has paid $1465 million, or $469,551/unit, for Oasis Anaheim, a 312-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 3530 East La Palma Ave, some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, from a venture...
The Real Deal The 203-room Civilian hotel is set to open next month in Manhattan A venture of hotelier Jason Pomeranc, Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality is developing the property, which will have a restaurant, guest lounge,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc is looking to develop a 64,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility on Long Island, NY The online retail giant plans to submit a proposal to the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals this week The industrial property,...
Commercial Observer The 287-room Ace Hotel recently opened its doors in Brooklyn, NY A venture led by GFI Development constructed the property, at 252 Schermerhorn St, which sits between Bond and Nevins streets in the borough’s downtown area...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Lowe Enterprises has paid $252 million for a portfolio of three Houston-area hotels with a total of 909 rooms Howard Hughes Corp sold the properties, all of which are in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles...