JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $52 million, or $59770/sf, for the 87,000-square-foot medical-office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, Va The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...
Commercial Observer A venture of Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors has paid $581 million, or $224,324/room, for the 259-room Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, DC Westbrook Partners sold the property in a deal brokered...
Gelt Inc has paid $1465 million, or $469,551/unit, for Oasis Anaheim, a 312-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, at 3530 East La Palma Ave, some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, from a venture...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Lowe Enterprises has paid $252 million for a portfolio of three Houston-area hotels with a total of 909 rooms Howard Hughes Corp sold the properties, all of which are in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has bought Fourteen555, a 249,564-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Washington, DC, company acquired the property, at 14555 North Dallas Parkway,...
Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $291,667/unit, for Mile High Place, a 60-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm bought the property, at 1586 Hooker St, from its developer, Highland...
Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $26 million, or $18320/sf, for the Bucks Town Medical Campus, a five-building medical-office property with 141,920 square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The non-traded REIT bought the property...
Multi-Housing News Red Hat Enterprises has paid $20 million, or $21,052/unit, for the 950-unit self-storage facility at 7600 SW Atlanta St in Tigard, Ore, about nine miles southwest of Portland, Ore The Southern California-based company purchased...