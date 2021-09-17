Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has lined up $913 million of construction financing for its Solemar condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground on the 150-unit project broke in...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Life Insurance Co has provided a $44 million construction loan for the development of the Shalimar Apartments in Plantation, Fla TM Real Estate Group of Miami is developing the 240-unit property on a 25-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group has provided $250 million of financing against Dayton’s Project, a 12 million-square-foot redevelopment...
Greystone has provided $713 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 197-unit Sendero Townhomes in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, Calif The seven-year loan requires only interest payments for its first four years, then amortizes on...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has increased the amount each can annually invest through low-income housing tax credits to $850 million The two housing-finance agencies were allowed to move back into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unico Properties LLC has paid $1432 million, or $60755/sf, for the 235,700-square-foot 110 Atrium office building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investor bought the property from a...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...