Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily that earlier this year bought a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with 5,800 units in San Diego has lined up $890 million of financing...
CIM Group has provided $675 million of financing to help fund the purchase and renovation of the 189-room Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco As reported, a venture of AWH Partners and the Roxborough Group bought the property for $875 million, or...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has lined up $913 million of construction financing for its Solemar condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground on the 150-unit project broke in...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Life Insurance Co has provided a $44 million construction loan for the development of the Shalimar Apartments in Plantation, Fla TM Real Estate Group of Miami is developing the 240-unit property on a 25-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group has provided $250 million of financing against Dayton’s Project, a 12 million-square-foot redevelopment...
Greystone has provided $713 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 197-unit Sendero Townhomes in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, Calif The seven-year loan requires only interest payments for its first four years, then amortizes on...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has increased the amount each can annually invest through low-income housing tax credits to $850 million The two housing-finance agencies were allowed to move back into...