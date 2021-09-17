Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
Sabal Capital Partners, which has been broadening its menu of loan offerings since Stone Point Capital had acquired a major stake in it three years ago, has made its first big splash in the CMBS conduit market The company has contributed 34 loans...
The Real Deal The Moinian Group has settled its lawsuit with the National Basketball Association over unpaid rent at 545 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York company, which owns the building, had filed the suit in June 2020, claiming the professional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The credit profile of the CMBS universe continues to improve, as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by $162 billion, or 368 percent, to $4242 billion That amounts to 779 percent of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the most active buyer of malls that back soured CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are classified as being more than 30-days late declined by 7 percent last month, to $3073 billion, according to Trepp LLC That was the largest single-month decrease in...
Taconic Capital Partners is said to have signed a letter of intent to purchase the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt, for $60 million The property, the largest mall in the state, had backed a $92 million loan that was securitized through LB...
The Asheville Mall in North Carolina has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million - a third of the $123 million appraised value given it in 2011 when a $78 million loan was written against it The property's owner, CBL & Associates Properties Inc,...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...