Bisnow Steuart Investment Co has filed plans to build a 451-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The building, at the intersection of Half and R streets SW, would also have 16,000 square feet of retail space and 300 underground parking spaces...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal Beechwood Organization has agreed to pay $13 million for the former Whiporwil School at 495 Hoffman Lane in Hauppauge, NY The New York developer plans to demolish the Long Island, NY, school and replace it with a 128-unit...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $1568 million, or about $217/sf, for the Park View Square shopping center in Miramar, Fla Phillips Edison & Co sold the 72,256-square-foot property, on 93 acres at 17051 Miramar...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $52 million, or $59770/sf, for the 87,000-square-foot medical-office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, Va The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...
Commercial Observer A venture of Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors has paid $581 million, or $224,324/room, for the 259-room Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, DC Westbrook Partners sold the property in a deal brokered...
Hamilton Zanze has paid $465 million, or $203,947/unit, for the 228-unit Retreat at Arden Village apartment property in Columbia, Tenn, a Nashville, Tenn, suburb The San Francisco company bought the complex from Ram Partners of Atlanta in a deal...