A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $1568 million, or about $217/sf, for the Park View Square shopping center in Miramar, Fla Phillips Edison & Co sold the 72,256-square-foot property, on 93 acres at 17051 Miramar...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Life Insurance Co has provided a $44 million construction loan for the development of the Shalimar Apartments in Plantation, Fla TM Real Estate Group of Miami is developing the 240-unit property on a 25-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group has provided $250 million of financing against Dayton’s Project, a 12 million-square-foot redevelopment...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $52 million, or $59770/sf, for the 87,000-square-foot medical-office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, Va The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...