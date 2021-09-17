Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal Beechwood Organization has agreed to pay $13 million for the former Whiporwil School at 495 Hoffman Lane in Hauppauge, NY The New York developer plans to demolish the Long Island, NY, school and replace it with a 128-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Life Insurance Co has provided a $44 million construction loan for the development of the Shalimar Apartments in Plantation, Fla TM Real Estate Group of Miami is developing the 240-unit property on a 25-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group has provided $250 million of financing against Dayton’s Project, a 12 million-square-foot redevelopment...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...
Commercial Observer A venture of Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors has paid $581 million, or $224,324/room, for the 259-room Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, DC Westbrook Partners sold the property in a deal brokered...
A venture of PCCP LLC and Transwestern Development Co is planning to build a 173,400-square-foot industrial property at 950 Ice Cream Drive in North Aurora, Ill, about 40 miles west of Chicago The property will be built on a speculative basis and...
The Real Deal The 203-room Civilian hotel is set to open next month in Manhattan A venture of hotelier Jason Pomeranc, Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality is developing the property, which will have a restaurant, guest lounge,...