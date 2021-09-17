Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...
The Real Deal Beechwood Organization has agreed to pay $13 million for the former Whiporwil School at 495 Hoffman Lane in Hauppauge, NY The New York developer plans to demolish the Long Island, NY, school and replace it with a 128-unit...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $1568 million, or about $217/sf, for the Park View Square shopping center in Miramar, Fla Phillips Edison & Co sold the 72,256-square-foot property, on 93 acres at 17051 Miramar...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Life Insurance Co has provided a $44 million construction loan for the development of the Shalimar Apartments in Plantation, Fla TM Real Estate Group of Miami is developing the 240-unit property on a 25-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group has provided $250 million of financing against Dayton’s Project, a 12 million-square-foot redevelopment...
Sabal Capital Partners, which has been broadening its menu of loan offerings since Stone Point Capital had acquired a major stake in it three years ago, has made its first big splash in the CMBS conduit market The company has contributed 34 loans...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $52 million, or $59770/sf, for the 87,000-square-foot medical-office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, Va The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...