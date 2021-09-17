Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors has paid $581 million, or $224,324/room, for the 259-room Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, DC Westbrook Partners sold the property in a deal brokered...
A venture of PCCP LLC and Transwestern Development Co is planning to build a 173,400-square-foot industrial property at 950 Ice Cream Drive in North Aurora, Ill, about 40 miles west of Chicago The property will be built on a speculative basis and...
The Real Deal The 203-room Civilian hotel is set to open next month in Manhattan A venture of hotelier Jason Pomeranc, Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality is developing the property, which will have a restaurant, guest lounge,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc is looking to develop a 64,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility on Long Island, NY The online retail giant plans to submit a proposal to the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals this week The industrial property,...
Commercial Observer The 287-room Ace Hotel recently opened its doors in Brooklyn, NY A venture led by GFI Development constructed the property, at 252 Schermerhorn St, which sits between Bond and Nevins streets in the borough’s downtown area...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Lowe Enterprises has paid $252 million for a portfolio of three Houston-area hotels with a total of 909 rooms Howard Hughes Corp sold the properties, all of which are in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has bought Fourteen555, a 249,564-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Washington, DC, company acquired the property, at 14555 North Dallas Parkway,...
REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...