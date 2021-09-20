Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Milwaukee Business Journal Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc has filed plans to build Seasons at Franklin, a 252-unit apartment property in Franklin, Wis The Milwaukee developer is planning to build the property at the intersection of 27th...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
San Antonio Business Journal Urban Genesis LLC is planning to build three apartment properties with a combined 179 units in San Antonio The properties, which are being built in the city’s Tobin Hill neighborhood, are Sojo Highline, with 58...
Bisnow Steuart Investment Co has filed plans to build a 451-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The building, at the intersection of Half and R streets SW, would also have 16,000 square feet of retail space and 300 underground parking spaces...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has lined up $913 million of construction financing for its Solemar condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground on the 150-unit project broke in...
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...