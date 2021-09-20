Log In or Subscribe to read more
Black Creek Group has paid $1475 million, or $29864/sf, for North County Corporate Center, a 493,898-square-foot industrial property in Vista, Calif The Denver investment manager bought the property from Barings of Charlotte, NC, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $6167 million of bridge financing for three California apartment properties owned by MC Investment Partners The New York lender, which specializes in originating loans under various US Department of Housing and...
Washington Business Journal Georgetown University has agreed to acquire the 266,288-square-foot office building at 111 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp of Washington is selling the property in a deal that could close...
South Florida Business Journal Zeta Associates has sold the 56,462-square-foot office property at 10315 USA Today Way in Miramar, Fla, for $18 million, or about $31880/sf CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco of St Louis, bought the building, which...
South Florida Business Journal Apex Group has paid $3725 million, or $37250/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 3301 Quantum Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla The Philadelphia investor acquired the property from a partnership that includes...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold The Collective, a 250-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $72 million, or $288,000/unit The Charlotte company sold the complex, at 2300 North Davidson St, to AMAC Holdings The...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Cincinnati Business Center Opal Holdings has paid $233 million, or $5825/sf, for Xerox Distribution Center, a 400,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The New York investment firm purchased the property from the Hollingsworth Cos,...