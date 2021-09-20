Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Georgetown University has agreed to acquire the 266,288-square-foot office building at 111 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp of Washington is selling the property in a deal that could close...
Milwaukee Business Journal Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc has filed plans to build Seasons at Franklin, a 252-unit apartment property in Franklin, Wis The Milwaukee developer is planning to build the property at the intersection of 27th...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Real Estate NJ A venture of EverWest Real Estate Investors and Woodmont Properties plans on building a 426,000-square-foot industrial property in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The two-building complex will sit on a 31-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 18 leases for 875,669 square feet of office space were signed in Chicago’s central business district during the second quarter – the largest quarterly total since the coronavirus...
San Antonio Business Journal Urban Genesis LLC is planning to build three apartment properties with a combined 179 units in San Antonio The properties, which are being built in the city’s Tobin Hill neighborhood, are Sojo Highline, with 58...
Bisnow Steuart Investment Co has filed plans to build a 451-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The building, at the intersection of Half and R streets SW, would also have 16,000 square feet of retail space and 300 underground parking spaces...
Commercial Observer Friedman Capital has paid $37 million, or $649,123/room, for the 57-room Graham Hotel in Washington, DC The Washington real estate investor bought the property from Legacy Hotel Group of Fort Smith, Ark, which had acquired it in...