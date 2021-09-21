Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas Crescent Real Estate of Fort Worth is building the property west of the city’s downtown on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum It will have a...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has unveiled its 322-unit Cadence at Frisco Station apartment complex in suburban Dallas The five-story property has co-working office space, a conference room, fitness center and an outdoor courtyard with a resort-style...
New York Post A venture of developer Edward J Minskoff and JPMorgan Global Alternatives broke ground recently on a 252,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY The 11-story building, at 29 Jay St, is believed to be the first ground-up office...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Monte Sano Terrace, a 324-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The loan allowed the property’s...
The Registry Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Sawbuck, a 182-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company broke ground on the property in 2019 The eight-story property, at 1725 SW Salmon St, has studio, one- and...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has paid $66 million for a Miami development site where it plans to build a luxury apartment project The Miami developer, along with its partner, BEC Group Services of Coral Gables, Fla, is...
Orlando Business Journal MMI Development has proposed building the Fieldstream Village mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla The local developer plans to bring its proposal to the Orange County, Fla, Board of County Commissioners next month Its proposal...
Charlotte Business Journal Shaw Resources Inc is developing a mixed-use project in Cornelius, NC, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius Board of Commissioners last night approved a rezoning request for the project’s 10-acre...
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...