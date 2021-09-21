Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has paid $66 million for a Miami development site where it plans to build a luxury apartment project The Miami developer, along with its partner, BEC Group Services of Coral Gables, Fla, is...
Orlando Business Journal MMI Development has proposed building the Fieldstream Village mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla The local developer plans to bring its proposal to the Orange County, Fla, Board of County Commissioners next month Its proposal...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings has bought One & Two Fairview Center, a two-building office complex with a total of 182,841 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $4625 million, or about $25295/sf The Boston real...
Charlotte Business Journal Shaw Resources Inc is developing a mixed-use project in Cornelius, NC, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius Board of Commissioners last night approved a rezoning request for the project’s 10-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
Black Creek Group has paid $1475 million, or $29864/sf, for North County Corporate Center, a 493,898-square-foot industrial property in Vista, Calif The Denver investment manager bought the property from Barings of Charlotte, NC, which was...
Washington Business Journal Georgetown University has agreed to acquire the 266,288-square-foot office building at 111 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp of Washington is selling the property in a deal that could close...
South Florida Business Journal Zeta Associates has sold the 56,462-square-foot office property at 10315 USA Today Way in Miramar, Fla, for $18 million, or about $31880/sf CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco of St Louis, bought the building, which...