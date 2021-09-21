Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $6167 million of bridge financing for three California apartment properties owned by MC Investment Partners The New York lender, which specializes in originating loans under various US Department of Housing and...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $489 million of financing to help fund American Landmark Apartments’ acquisition of what’s now the 338-unit 8 Metro Station apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily that earlier this year bought a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with 5,800 units in San Diego has lined up $890 million of financing...
CIM Group has provided $675 million of financing to help fund the purchase and renovation of the 189-room Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco As reported, a venture of AWH Partners and the Roxborough Group bought the property for $875 million, or...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has lined up $913 million of construction financing for its Solemar condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground on the 150-unit project broke in...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...