Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings has bought One & Two Fairview Center, a two-building office complex with a total of 182,841 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $4625 million, or about $25295/sf The Boston real...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Luna Upper Westside, a 345-unit apartment complex in Atlanta, for $122 million, or about $353,623/unit The acquisition is the first for the Chicago REIT in the Atlanta region in nearly a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid off $1422 million of CMBS financing against five of its hotels The Bethesda, Md, REIT funded the payoffs, as well as the $709 million in prepayment penalties, by tapping proceeds of a recent $500 million unsecured notes...
Black Creek Group has paid $1475 million, or $29864/sf, for North County Corporate Center, a 493,898-square-foot industrial property in Vista, Calif The Denver investment manager bought the property from Barings of Charlotte, NC, which was...
Washington Business Journal Georgetown University has agreed to acquire the 266,288-square-foot office building at 111 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp of Washington is selling the property in a deal that could close...
South Florida Business Journal Zeta Associates has sold the 56,462-square-foot office property at 10315 USA Today Way in Miramar, Fla, for $18 million, or about $31880/sf CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco of St Louis, bought the building, which...
South Florida Business Journal Apex Group has paid $3725 million, or $37250/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 3301 Quantum Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla The Philadelphia investor acquired the property from a partnership that includes...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold The Collective, a 250-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $72 million, or $288,000/unit The Charlotte company sold the complex, at 2300 North Davidson St, to AMAC Holdings The...